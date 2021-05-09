Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $155.00. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

