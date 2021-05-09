Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34 billion-$26.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.67 billion.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

