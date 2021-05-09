X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

