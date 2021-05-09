Phantomx Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $79,771.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00678247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $961.60 or 0.01659459 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

