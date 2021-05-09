Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $26.20

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $26.20 or 0.00045223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $26,889.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00249810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.71 or 0.01216141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.21 or 0.00783841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.46 or 1.00060334 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,473,022 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

