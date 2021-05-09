PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Achieves $77.07 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $77.07 million and $572,497.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001781 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,169,668 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

