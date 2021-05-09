PGGM Investments Has $21.41 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pentair were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

