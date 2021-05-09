JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

