Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $19,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

