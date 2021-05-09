Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $63.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEE. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

