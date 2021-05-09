PGGM Investments Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,993 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

