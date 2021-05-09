PGGM Investments Sells 99,236 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,236 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.