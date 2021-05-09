4,335 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.