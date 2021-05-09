Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $339.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

