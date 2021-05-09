Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 296,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 506,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

