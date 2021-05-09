DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.58.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

