First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 1.2%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 1,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

