TCF National Bank Buys 265 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

