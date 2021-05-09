Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Lowered by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.