BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,758.06.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

