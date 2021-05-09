BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,279 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Masimo worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.