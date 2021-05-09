Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on June 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

