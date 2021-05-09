Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Altus Midstream has a payout ratio of 186.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.4%.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $66.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

