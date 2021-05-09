Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $30.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CLVT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

