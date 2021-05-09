Piper Sandler Boosts CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $160.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNMD opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,591.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,585. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CONMED by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

