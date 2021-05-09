Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

