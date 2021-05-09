Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Bancorp 34 stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.
About Bancorp 34
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.