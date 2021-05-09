Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of IQVIA worth $221,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

