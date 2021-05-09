Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

