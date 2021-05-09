KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $167,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

