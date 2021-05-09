US Bancorp DE Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $404.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.