Allworth Financial LP Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $278.69 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.87.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

