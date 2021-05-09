ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6,600.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $124.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

