5,861 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

