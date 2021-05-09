Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

