Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $130.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.