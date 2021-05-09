IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,485,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.