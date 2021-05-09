IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,485,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
