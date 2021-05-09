Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,996,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

