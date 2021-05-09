Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

