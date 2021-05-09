Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,324 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $143,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

