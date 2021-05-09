Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE CWH opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Camping World has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

