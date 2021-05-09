BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 498,055 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 498,055 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.48 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

