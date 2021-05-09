BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $342.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.10 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

