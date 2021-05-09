Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $127.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

