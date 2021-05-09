Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.