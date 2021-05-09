Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after buying an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.96 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

