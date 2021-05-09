Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NYSE LNC opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

