Financial Counselors Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

