News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

