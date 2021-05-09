Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

