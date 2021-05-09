Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.45

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 9792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

